The Sauk Soil & Water Improvement Group will host a meeting from 5-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21 at Bula’s Pleasant Valley Farm Store, S4473 Scenic Road, Baraboo. Bring a lawn chair for seating. All are welcome to join the discussion and planning of programs, events, and demonstrations for 2023.

The group will discuss the Farmer-Led Learning Center at Sinsinawa, review the demo plots, plan for the annual soil health workshop in February, plan for a grazing school with Jim Gerrish in June, and talk about general plans and goals for 2024.

RSVP at sswig.org/events. For more information, contact Justine Bula at 608-355-4842 or email justine.bula@saukcountywi.gov.