As part of the city’s Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System permit through the Wisconsin DNR, the city is required to maintain its public education and outreach program to increase awareness of storm water pollution impacts on waters of the state and to encourage changes in public behavior to reduce such impacts. As such, members of Protect Wisconsin Waterways, on behalf of the city of Beaver Dam, will go door-to-door in parts of the city from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday to promote the importance of clean storm drains.
Group going door-to-door Sunday discussing storm drains
