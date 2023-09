The 16th annual Great Steak Challenge is from 2-8 p.m. Sept. 20 at Viking Village Foods. The “Fast & Furious double drive-thru” will serve New York strip steak sandwiches, Pam’s beans, coleslaw and a drink for $12. The Junior Beaver meal offers a jumbo hot dog, chips, cookie, drink, Cedar Crest ice cream cup and Culver’s Scoopie token for $6.