MARSHFIELD — Marshfield Clinic Health System and Security Health Plan have dedicated $200,000 to drive innovative, community-led projects that improve health equity, including social determinants of health.

The program, “Addressing Health Disparities,” seeks to improve health equity by addressing health disparities which are preventable differences in health between groups that are experienced by groups with social, economic, and/or environmental disadvantages.

The MCHS encourages tax-exempt and government agencies serving communities within its service area to apply for up to $10,000 for programs to improve health equity for underserved or marginalized populations.

Applications will be accepted through 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 9. Awardees will be notified on Oct. 23. For more information on eligibility and funding and to access the application, visit https://marshfieldclinic.smapply.org/prog/AddressHealthDisparities.