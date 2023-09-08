Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam offers a fall funding program as part of the Community Health and Community Benefit initiatives in Dodge County. The funding program is open to area organizations that are looking to start a new program or grow an existing program that aligns with at least one of MMC-BD’s Community Health Priorities including Alcohol and Substance Misuse, Behavioral Health and/or Health Equity/Equitable Access to Community-Based Resources and Services.