Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam offers a fall funding program as part of the Community Health and Community Benefit initiatives in Dodge County. The funding program is open to area organizations that are looking to start a new program or grow an existing program that aligns with at least one of MMC-BD’s Community Health Priorities including Alcohol and Substance Misuse, Behavioral Health and/or Health Equity/Equitable Access to Community-Based Resources and Services.
Organizations interested in applying for the funding, from $1,000 to $10,000, may apply at https://marshfieldclinic.smapply.org/prog/mmc-bd_community_health_funding. The application period is open through Sept. 22. The Community Health Sub-Committee of the MMC-BD Community Advisory Board will review applications and determine which requests are approved. For questions about the stipend program, call 920-887-6615 or email mmcbdcommunityhealth@marshfieldclinic.org.