The Sauk Prairie Lions Club held its 18th annual Memorial Golf Tournament on July 9. Men and women of all skill levels competed in a four-person, scramble-format tournament. There were prizes, raffles, and silent auction items. Profits of $17,500 will be used to support local community projects and organizations; providing eyeglasses and vision screening, holding diabetes awareness events, supporting the local food pantry, and offering scholarships to high school students.
The Lions now support the Sauk Prairie School District’s 4K Pyramid Model Program which provides support to local children to enhance their social and emotional skillset.
For more information, call Nancy Passehl at 608- 643-3008.