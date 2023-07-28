The Sauk Prairie Lions Club held its 18th annual Memorial Golf Tournament on July 9. Men and women of all skill levels competed in a four-person, scramble-format tournament. There were prizes, raffles, and silent auction items. Profits of $17,500 will be used to support local community projects and organizations; providing eyeglasses and vision screening, holding diabetes awareness events, supporting the local food pantry, and offering scholarships to high school students.