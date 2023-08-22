The sound of polka music and clinking beer steins will ring Saturday, Sept. 23 as the Baraboo Area Chamber of Commerce presents Oktoberfest at Circus World.

Fest Masters Mike and Bonnie Palm will open the festivities by tapping the golden keg at 4 p.m. That’ll be the cue for local favorites Griffy Jim and the Polka Dots to take center stage at the hippodrome from 4-6 p.m. A costume contest and other games will take place from 6-7 p.m. as this year’s headliners – Gold Dust Women – prepare to perform from 7-9 p.m.