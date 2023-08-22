The sound of polka music and clinking beer steins will ring Saturday, Sept. 23 as the Baraboo Area Chamber of Commerce presents Oktoberfest at Circus World.
Fest Masters Mike and Bonnie Palm will open the festivities by tapping the golden keg at 4 p.m. That’ll be the cue for local favorites Griffy Jim and the Polka Dots to take center stage at the hippodrome from 4-6 p.m. A costume contest and other games will take place from 6-7 p.m. as this year’s headliners – Gold Dust Women – prepare to perform from 7-9 p.m.
Oktoberfest beers from local craft breweries Tumbled Rock Brewery and Al. Ringling Brewing will be available for purchase. Food trucks will be on hand to serve traditional Oktoberfest pretzels and other fare.
Admission buttons cost $7 in advance at the Chamber’s Visitor Center, 600 W. Chestnut St., West Baraboo. Day of event, $10.
For more information, visit oktoberfestbaraboo.com.