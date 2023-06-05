MBE CPAs LLP’s tax manager, Donald Glanzer, passed his Certified Public Accountant exam and earned his licensure, according to a May 15 press release.

A native of Mount Horeb, Glanzer graduated with a bachelor’s degree in accounting and criminal justice in 2021 from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville. Before graduating, he joined MBE CPAs and has steadily climbed from intern to tax manager.

With his CPA license, he can now represent clients in all matters before the Internal Revenue Service.

Branch locations include Baraboo, Door County, Fort Atkinson, Marshfield, Mauston, Portage, Reedsburg, Sun Prairie, Tomah, Wausau, and Wisconsin Dells.