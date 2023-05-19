Dodge County Historical Society Museum, 105 Park Ave., Beaver Dam, will host Ghost Story Festival at 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 9 on the stage set up between the museum and the Beaver Dam Chamber of Commerce. It is free and open to the public. Bring a lawn chair.
Ghost stories connected to Beaver Dam and Dodge County will be told by professional storytellers. Chips, candy, soda, and water for purchase at $1 each.
For more information, contact Kurt Sampson, curator at 920-887-1266 or email kurtsampson1968@gmail.com.