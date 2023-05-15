Mandi Genord, a native of Montello, was initiated into the University of Alabama Circle of Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society, according to a May 15 press release. The Society welcomed 1,869 new initiates from 78 universities during April 2023.

Students initiated into the Society must be sophomores, juniors, seniors, or graduate/professional students in the top 35% of their class, demonstrate leadership experience in at least one of the five pillars, and embrace the ODK ideals.