Fort Winnebago and its Surgeons Quarters will host an historical event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23 at 1824 E. Highway 33, Portage.
The purchase of a $10 map allows attendees to take a self-guided tour of the property and meet some of the more interesting people who have stepped foot on the property through the years. Among those represented by re-enactors dressed in period costumes will be Ina Curtis, the first curator of Fort Winnebago Surgeons Quarters; Suffragette Charlotte Ouisconsin Van Cleve; Army Lt. Jefferson Davis, who later became president of the Confederacy, and others.
Hamburgers, chips and beverages will be available for purchase.
The last of this season’s paranormal tours after dark also will take place from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday. These tickets, which are limited, cost $40, available at eventbrite.com or email dallassipes@hotmail.com and arrange payment.
For more information, call 608-742-2949 or visit fortwinnebagosurgeonsquarters.org.