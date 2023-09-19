The purchase of a $10 map allows attendees to take a self-guided tour of the property and meet some of the more interesting people who have stepped foot on the property through the years. Among those represented by re-enactors dressed in period costumes will be Ina Curtis, the first curator of Fort Winnebago Surgeons Quarters; Suffragette Charlotte Ouisconsin Van Cleve; Army Lt. Jefferson Davis, who later became president of the Confederacy, and others.