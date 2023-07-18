The Wisconsin Society Daughters of the American Revolution will celebrate completion of its log cabin restoration at Fort Winnebago Surgeons Quarters with an open house from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, 1824 E. Highway 33, Portage.

This is a free event with self-guided tours with hostesses in the log cabin museum and Garrison School, special artifact displays and a luncheon. DAR challenge coins to benefit the restoration will be available for sale.

The dedication concludes the third phase of the $270,000 log cabin restoration that began four years ago. The cost was covered by fundraising and grants.

Laib Restoration Inc., a specialty restoration contractor in Oshkosh, has replaced decaying exterior logs with those cut in 2019, from forests in and around Elcho.

“We had these logs grown specifically for this project up in northern Wisconsin, and as we funded each phase, we had them prepare them, dry them out, strip and hewn them into the shape that you can see now,” said Sandra Snow, Wisconsin DAR Regent. “It took three years for the tamarack logs to dry.”

For more information, call 608-742-2949 or visit fortwinnebagosurgeonsquarters.org.