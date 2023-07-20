Members of the Wisconsin Society Daughters of the American Revolution and the Fort Winnebago Surgeons Quarters will mark the importance of the Old Military Road that connected Fort Howard in Green Bay, Fort Winnebago in Portage and Fort Crawford in Prairie du Chien, with a 5K Run/Walk at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, on the Wisconsin River Levee Trail, starting and ending at Riverside Park, 300 E. Wisconsin St., Portage. A virtual 5K option also is offered.

Strollers and friendly pets on leashes are welcome; they will start the 5K behind the runners. Registration is online through Sept. 8 at https://runsignup.com/race/wi/portage/tamaracktrot5k.

The fee is $30 for age 18 and older, $25 for ages 5-17 and free for children 4 and younger. All proceeds will benefit operations of the Fort Winnebago Surgeons Quarters museum.

DAR is partnering with Sneakers4Good and participants and non-participants are encouraged to bring their gently-used, adult-sized sneakers to Riverside Park or Fort Winnebago Surgeons Quarters for donation to entrepreneurs in developing countries. Sneakers should be dry, have no holes and still have tread.

For more information, call 608-742-2949 or visit fortwinnebagosurgeonsquarters.org.