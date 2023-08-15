Access to safe and affordable childcare is a major barrier for employment for families – with only one slot for every six children needing childcare in Juneau County. The Good Jobs & Strong Economy Community Action Team seeks proposals to expand and sustain licensed or certified childcare slots in Juneau County.

All submissions will be reviewed by members of the Juneau County Good Jobs & Strong Economy CAT. Projects will be graded based on increasing or sustaining licensed or certified childcare slots, sustainability, location, and any matching funds.

Projects must be completed by Sept. 30. Funds can be used to pay for renovations needed, continuing education for staff and more.

Priority applications are due by Oct. 6. Applications will be accepted on a rolling basis after, as funds allow.

This CAT is the first area of improvement identified by community members in the 2021 Community Health Assessment. The CAT launched in May 2022 to research, identify, and implement solutions to address the local need for childcare and workforce development.

For more information and the application visit https://bit.ly/3Y77Udt.

Direct questions to Tara Ennis at tennis@juneaucountywi.gov or 608-847-9373.