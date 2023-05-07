Carbon is the building block of life on Earth. In the atmosphere it mostly exists as carbon dioxide - CO2, while in the soil it exists in various forms as soil carbon. Organic matter is an umbrella term, of which about 50% is soil carbon. The carbon in our soil outnumbers the quantity in the atmosphere and bound up within all plant life on Earth combined; that’s a lot of carbon, about 1,800,000,000,000 tons worth. Carbon is exchanged between the atmosphere and the soil by plants photosynthesizing, which uses CO2, and burning the sugars they create for energy, which releases CO2. Given that there is more carbon in soil than in the atmosphere it is easy to see that plant use of CO2 and its transfer to be stored in the soil outweighs the release of CO2 by plants, making soils a net sink or store of carbon.

Land use affects the exchange of carbon between the atmosphere and the soil. Agricultural activities like tillage, which breaks apart organic matter—and therefore soil carbon—stimulates microbial activity in the soil, which speeds the breakdown of organic matter, releasing nutrients to growing crops, but also releasing CO2 to the atmosphere. Soils of annual cropping systems that are constantly disturbing the soil and only have plants pumping CO2 into the soil 4-5 months a year, are often net sources of CO2, releasing more than they store. Certain conservation agriculture practices like reducing tillage and cover crops help to tip the atmosphere-soil carbon exchange balance back more in favor of storing carbon in the soil. There are now various forms of payment that farmers can receive, including carbon credits, to implement these practices and store carbon in the soil, but the science of the affect that these conservation practices have on soil carbon lacks consensus. Farmers should understand where the science stands, and the effect that their climate and soils have on soil carbon storage before jumping into the carbon credit game. This article attempts to demystify the science of soil carbon and the effect that these conservation - also referred to as soil health - practices have on soil carbon storage.