The Friends of the Wonewoc Library gifted a stamped and stained concrete pad, two benches and a metallic planter to the library. This area is already becoming preferred seating for the Friends’ Summer Concerts on the Library Lawn, as well as providing a great spot for people to take time to view the Wonewoc mural and use the library’s free Wi-Fi, which extends throughout the front lawn.
Friends of the Wonewoc Library build new seating area on library lawn
