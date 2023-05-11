University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension Horticulture Program and UW-Extension-Sauk County will offer free educational online programs to help attendees be more successful in their own yards, gardens, and containers.

The “Gardening with Purpose,” series is three sessions, attend one or all. Registration is required for each program, at bit.ly/3IYUVFq. All programs will be recorded and made available at https://hort.extension.wisc.edu/events.

Hydrangeas: Know Them and Grow Them: noon, Wednesday, May 24. Attendees can learn about the different species of hydrangeas that grow in various parts of Wisconsin and everything these beautiful plants need to bloom and thrive. Presented by Lisa Johnson, horticulture outreach specialist, UW-Madison Division of Extension Dane County.

Beyond Birdfeeders – How to be a Bird Friendly Gardener: noon, Wednesday, May 31. Creating a bird-friendly yard goes beyond filling the bird feeders. There are many benefits to both wildlife and people when you prioritize the needs of birds where you garden. We will talk about gardening practices you can do to provide the food, shelter and nesting sites that birds need. Presented by Julie Hill, horticulture outreach specialist, UW-Madison Division of Extension, Walworth, Rock and Jefferson counties.

Gardening for Pollinators: noon, Tuesday, June 6. Discover which pollinators live in your garden or landscape and how you can foster them. Considering the stressors they face, learn gardening practices to support pollinator habitats and health. Presented by Susan Carpenter, native plant garden curator, UW-Madison Arboretum.

For more free online learning opportunities and resources, visit https://bit.ly/3Lcrjnd.