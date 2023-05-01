The Sauk County Home and Community Educators Spring Recognition 2023 was held on April 22 where four $500 scholarships were awarded.

Allison Ahrensmeyer is the grandchild of Lerna Mae Wiese and the daughter of Larry and Laurie. She is a senior at Baraboo High School and plans to study dairy science at University of Wisconsin-Platteville and to continue to help with the dairy herd on the family farm.

Connor Schyvinck is the grandson of Linda Schyvinck and the son of Bart and Janice. He is a sophomore at UW-Madison majoring in animal science with an emphasis on business. He works at the meat market on campus and is a member of Alpha Gamma Rho, the ag fraternity.

Cale Sorg is the grandson of Connie Sorg and the son of Shane and Angie. He is a senior at Sauk Prairie High School and plans to attend UW-Madison to study business, finance, and investments.

Grant Sorg is also the grandson of Connie Sorg and the son of Trent and Kim. He is a senior at SPHS planning to attend UW-Platteville. His intended major is civil engineering.