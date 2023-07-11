The Sauk Prairie Lions Club donated $4,000 to the Sauk Prairie Dollars for Scholars program on May 24 helping four students with costs as they continue their education. Each recipient, Alexa Ganser, Cale Sorg, Gabe Harter, Kyra Manning, was awarded $1,000. For more information, contact Nancy Passehl at 608-643-3008.
Four $1K scholarships awarded
