Attendees of the Fort Winnebago Surgeons Quarters, 1824 E. Highway 33, Portage, paranormal tours will become investigators, working alongside ghost-hunting professionals.

On Saturday, from 7-9 p.m., noted psychic medium and author Shelley Mordini of Baraboo, will commune with the Surgeons Quarters’ less-visible residents and lead a tour of the cabin and Garrison Schoolhouse.

Limited tickets are $40 available at eventbrite.com.

On Aug. 19, from 7-9 p.m., the Society for Anomalous Studies, famous for its guided paranormal tours of Milton House and other historical locations, will be on site using its expertise to investigate Surgeons Quarters and the Garrison School.

On Sept. 23, from 7-9 p.m., Paranormal Encounters WI will return to the historic site to extend its investigation into Surgeon Quarters’ spectral inhabitants.

Tickets for all events also available by email at dallassipes@hotmail.com and arranging payment.

A cemetery walk will be planned for the fall.

The Surgeons Quarters is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Oct. 15. For more information, call 608-742-2949 or visit fortwinnebagosurgeonsquarters.org.