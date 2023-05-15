The Fort Winnebago Surgeons Quarters, 1824 Highway 33 Portage, will kick off its 2023 season with a plant sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 20.

Owned and operated by the Wisconsin Society Daughters of the American Revolution, hostas, daylilies, succulents, herbs, vegetables, annuals and perennials will be offered for sale, with prices ranging from $3 to $25.

Speakers will share information about local plantings, some gardening artifacts will be on display and the DAR will plant its medicinal garden to honor the army surgeons who lived on the site.

The Surgeons Quarters is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Oct. 15.

For more information, visit facebook.com/events/459084439697194.