Flea market/craft fair at the fairgrounds

The Dodge County Fairgrounds opens for the return of the monthly flea market and craft fair, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. today with dozens of vendors and artists, rain or shine. Parking and admission are free.

Antiques, glassware, baskets, toys, tools, records, vintage items, rare apparel, collectables and more on offer. Buyers are encouraged to bring their own shopping bags, carts and wagons to transport their purchases. Seasonal fresh produce is also available.

Local artisans will have unique crafts and gifts available including woodworking, furniture, wall art, items from direct-sales representatives and more.

Future flea market and craft fair dates include June 17, July 22, Aug. 26, Sept. 23 and Oct. 14. Selection and produce changes monthly.