WAUPUN — The city of Waupun Common Council initiated a study to examine staffing models for fire and emergency response service in the community. The Waupun Fire Department currently operates with two full-time and 28 paid-on-call firefighters, and a contracted ambulance service. An Emergency Medical Responder program was added in 2022, to support increasing call volumes and is staffed with volunteers.

A public information page on the city’s website cityofwaupun.org has been established where residents can find more information. The page cites increasing call volumes, declining volunteerism, an aging workforce, ambulance service failures and substantial cost associated with adding an additional contracted ambulance as reasons the council has elected to undertake this study.

“Our volunteers do an excellent job of supporting the needs of this community. However, volunteerism is declining and as demands for service increase, we recognize that our current service-delivery model is being stressed and will face challenges ahead. City leaders need to plan for the future to ensure sustainability of these essential services,” Fire Chief and Emergency Management director, BJ DeMaa said.

Public input via a community survey is sought at surveymonkey.com/r/HC9T6PY. The survey will remain open until Aug. 23.

Public Administration Associates is helping with the study.