Andy Hoefs of Horicon, is the youngest son of Becky Hoefs and a member of the Hyland Prairie 4-H Club and consistently has a work in progress lying about. “He used to take his Hot Wheels apart, sand them down, and redesign them,” said Becky Hoefs. “That’s how it all got started.”

“I got interested in small engines after a cousin gave me his old gas-powered motorized bike,” said Andy. “Things break on it, a lot; I spend hours fixing it and less than that riding it. So, that’s how I got interested in small engines and exhibiting small-engine projects through 4-H.”

He has a particular passion for remote-control projects, those with four wheels and others with wings. “I brought home a remote-controlled airplane from the Dodge County Antique Power Show one time, and a neighbor helped me get it started. He’s a member of the Beaver Dam Radio Control Flyers and got me involved with that group,” Andy Hoefs said.

A family from Walworth County was looking for youth interested in remote-control airplanes to take over a deceased relative’s plane and supply collection. They wanted to see it get used by the younger generation, and Andy and his remote-control experience in the 4-H project and with the Beaver Dam Radio Control Flyers stepped up. “I’m using this donation to try and get other youth interested in flying remote-control planes; I’m willing to teach,” Andy Hoefs said.

Over the years, he has exhibited several types of 4-H projects: scale-model cars, remote-control items, bicycles, small engines, archery, and more.

