The final three performances of Portage Area Community Theatre's production of "The Church Basement Ladies" will be at 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday at Portage Center for the Arts, 301 E. Cook St. Tickets available at the door or call 608-742-5655. Cast members include, from left, Danny Smith, Amber Friedan, Angela Hall, Cypress Anderson, and Doreen Viking.