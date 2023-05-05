“Every time I work with the group, I am amazed at the impact this small grassroots effort has had. It’s a very small group of volunteers, run 100% by volunteers, who do not actively seek donations and just do the work out of the passion in their hearts. The co-founders, Brenda, Randy and Dorothy have taken a very painful situation and been able to be vulnerable, sharing their own experience to make positive changes in our small rural communities. These changes have spread throughout Wisconsin, nationally and even internationally to break the stigma around mental health and prevent suicide. It’s very humbling and honoring to be a part of this group as I have seen individuals impacted by their work. Those having suicidal ideations have been connected to resources because of the people on this team,” Wehler said.