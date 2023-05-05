The HOPES Award, dedicated to Helping Others Prevent and Educate About Suicide, was awarded to Farmer Angel Network on April 14 at Mental Health America of Wisconsin’s 13th annual conference called Prevent Suicide Wisconsin: Holding Space.
FAN Board Member Christy Wehler spoke to the nomination while co-founders Brenda Statz, Dorothy Harms and Randy Roecker accepted the award.
“Every time I work with the group, I am amazed at the impact this small grassroots effort has had. It’s a very small group of volunteers, run 100% by volunteers, who do not actively seek donations and just do the work out of the passion in their hearts. The co-founders, Brenda, Randy and Dorothy have taken a very painful situation and been able to be vulnerable, sharing their own experience to make positive changes in our small rural communities. These changes have spread throughout Wisconsin, nationally and even internationally to break the stigma around mental health and prevent suicide. It’s very humbling and honoring to be a part of this group as I have seen individuals impacted by their work. Those having suicidal ideations have been connected to resources because of the people on this team,” Wehler said.
“When we started working together and gathered people together because of the loss of our good friend Leon Statz, we never ever dreamed about the impact we would be having on our community, the State and other people across the country. By using our voices as farmers, we have been able to connect directly to a population that really struggles with access to mental health resources as well as accepting help with mental health,” Harms, Farmer Angel Network board chair, said.
FAN Board members also presented a breakout session on “Farmer Angel Network: Bringing Farmers' Mental Health Struggles Out of the Shadows,” at the conference.