Brenda Statz and Christy Wehler, Farmer Angel Network board members, were interviewed by Elizabeth Williamson, feature writer for the Washington bureau of The New York Times, for an April 24 story, “A Death in Dairyland Spurs a Fight Against a Silent Killer.” Williamson and photographer Alyssa Schukar visited each of their farms in early March.

The article explained the painful experience Brenda Statz lived when her husband Leon, a farmer, died by suicide. She shared her story so others become more aware and break the stigma around mental health.

The article inspired individuals across the nation to give monetary or in kind donations to FAN. The FAN Board will put all contributions toward its mission of suicide awareness and prevention among rural communities, farmers, farm workers and their families.

For more information, visit farmerangelnetwork.com.