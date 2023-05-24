Wisconsin Dells FFA Alumni and supporters host the second annual Farm to Fork Breakfast fundraiser

From 8 a.m. to noon June 3 at Wisconsin Dells High School, 1501 Brew Farm Road, Wisconsin Dells.

Cost is $10, and free for children age 5 and younger. Activities include breakfast, School District farm tours, animals, kids activities, tractor rides, tractor/cash raffle, 4-H ice cream and tractor/car show.

The breakfast highlights community businesses and Wisconsin agriculture. Check out the new school and the agriscience department’s Brew Farm project that includes gardens, animals, hydroponics and more.

The menu features grilled cheese using homemade bread and cheese from local dairies, scrambled eggs from the school’s chickens, locally made sausage, cheese curds, cranberries, donuts, milk, and coffee.

After breakfast, the New Haven Helping Hands 4-H Club will host an ice cream stand and tractor/car show with proceeds going towards sending kids to 4-H camps and trips. Then hop on the wagon for a ride over to the Brew Farm to see the school’s animals, gardens, and learn a few things from the high school FFA members. Purchase a ticket to win a restored Farmall A or $2,000 cash.

For more information, visit facebook.com/WIDellsFFAAlumni.