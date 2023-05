FALL RIVER — A Memorial Day Ceremony is planned at 9:30 a.m. Monday in the Fall River School Multi-Purpose Room, 150 Bradley St., Fall River.

Guy Robbins, representing the Robert R. Robbins family, will be the guest speaker.

Musical selections by the Fall River High School Band and the Pledge of Allegiance led by the elementary students.

Followed by a brief outdoor program with wreath laying and poppy tribute at the Fall River Cemetery.