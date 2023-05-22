Lifeline Connection of Wisconsin Dodge County has been facilitating faith-based recovery groups since 2015. These groups help people deal with life-controlling issues like substance abuse, fear, anxiety, anger, depression, and co-dependency.

The groups use material from Living Free, livingfree.org. The foundational group is called “Insight” and it helps people discover or admit their life-controlling issue and see how with God’s help deal with it and change their life. The second group is “Free to Grow,” and this group helps participants to see how to continue on in the face of disappointments and obstacles. Concerned Persons, Restoring Families, Facing Fear Finding Faith and Anger are just a few of the other groups facilitated.

Two groups are offered in Beaver Dam, at 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays at Harvest Church and Tuesdays to help the men living at Joe’s House. A new group starts at Harvest Church in about six weeks.

A group is starting from 9-11 a.m. June 12-Aug. 14 at Open Door Coffeehouse, 20 S. Main St., Mayville. Register for nine weekly sessions, excluding July 3, at facebook.com/mayvilleopendoor or email arschraufnagel@mayvilleopendoor.org, by June 11.

If interested in a group in Beaver Dam, contact Randy or Cindy Hartt at 920-344-9179 or email lifelineofdodge@gmail.com.