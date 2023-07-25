The Daughters of the American Revolution celebrated the completion of the Fort Winnebago Surgeon Quarters $275,000 log cabin restoration on July 23. Members of the local Wau Bun Chapter attended, along with family and descendants of Patriot Abraham Estabrook. Also on site is the Patriot Memorial Garden where the brick garden honors patriots who risked all and fought for independence and freedom.
Estabrook family attend FWSQ renovation
