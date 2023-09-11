Powered Up Baraboo will host an Energy Improved Home Tour from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday where attendees can learn more about ways to improve the home’s energy efficiency. The free event will feature eight Baraboo homes where owners have improved energy efficiency through such methods as installation of solar panels, insulation, air sealing, heat pump systems and basement weatherization.

Tour participants can talk with the homeowners about the work they have done and receive handouts with more information about the projects. The self-guided driving tours will begin at the home of Jerry and Sandy Jackson, 515 14th St., Baraboo, where tour participants will receive the addresses of the other participating homes. Each tour stop will be held outdoors in a question-and-answer format with the homeowners.

“Our goal is to offer an opportunity for area residents to learn more about ways to improve their homes, save money and do the right thing for the climate,” said Jerry Jackson, co-chair of the Energy Improved Home Tour. “We’re grateful to the participating homeowners who have generously offered to share their knowledge and firsthand experience with others.”

For more information, visit poweredupbaraboo.org. For information on the home tour, contact Jerry Jackson at 608-381-0083 or jerry0083@live.com.