The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and the Juneau County Health Department named Elroy Family Medical Center a “BigShot” for its efforts to vaccinate children against hepatitis A. The recognition is given to those health care providers who have vaccinated 90% or more of their patients age 2 and younger based on immunization data collected, during National Infant Immunization week, April 24-30.

“Childhood vaccinations are critical in order to protect our children and everyone around them from certain diseases,” Sadie Webber, Juneau County Health Department immunization coordinator said.

The Wisconsin Immunization Program webpage at dhs.wisconsin.gov/immunization/childhood.htm shows parents which vaccinations their child needs and at what age, and which shots their children have already had.