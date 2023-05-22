The Elks Kids Fisheree, for ages 12 and younger, will be held on Sunday, June 4 at Pauquette Park, 800 W. Conant St., Portage. Sign-in starts at 9:30 a.m. with fishing from 10 a.m. to noon. Participants receive a goodie bag. Bring a fishing pole, bait, a bucket for fish, and a parent or guardian.
Elks host Kids Fisheree
