Jane’s Journey Home for Dogs will celebrate its official opening today. The animal loving public is invited to visit the peaceful sanctuary designated to caring for senior dogs nestled on 36 acres from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Jane’s Journey Home Heavenly Hills Sanctuary, E12367 Highway W, Baraboo.
The family-friendly grand opening includes yard games, live music, free food, silent auction and prize drawings, bounce house, bake sale, a scavenger hunt on groomed walking trails, and a soon to be famous Poop Scoopin’ Contest. There will be a ribbon cutting with the Baraboo Chamber of Commerce at 11 a.m.
Jane’s Journey Home for Dogs is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization designated to providing a stable, peaceful environment for senior dogs near the end of their lives. Working to redesign views of aging animal care while focusing on quality of life and happiness, the sanctuary offers a second chance for pets that are all too often discarded as they age. The sanctuary incorporates home settings and personalized care to best fit each animal’s needs. The organization also aims to pursue pet education, believing that animals contribute positively to our quality of life and have much to teach us about patience, respect, responsibility, loyalty and unconditional love. It offers a place where both people and pets with differences are accepted equally.
For more information, visit journeyhome4dogs.com.