JUNEAU — Effective July 1, due to a change made by the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development Equal Rights Division, work permits will no longer be issued by any permit agents. This includes the Dodge County Clerk’s Office and any schools who may have issued work permits.

An email issued by the Equal Rights Division states in part, “The Division carefully considered the lessons of the past few years, when pandemic restrictions made it nearly impossible for some minors to obtain work permits and decided to pursue an online application that would be available to the parents of minors 24 hours a day, 7 days a week from any computer, tablet, smartphone, or similar device. The application improves accessibility for minors who live in rural or underserved areas and eliminates the difficult logistics involved in working parents having to take off work to make a trip to a work permit office.”

Parents will be required to access the state’s website to issue the work permit for their child at https://dwd.wisconsin.gov/er/laborstandards/workpermit. Payment is made directly to the department and once the application is complete, the department mails a copy of the work permit to the employer.

For more information, contact the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development at 608-266-6860.