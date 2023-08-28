The quest to create a fire-wrought dugout canoe using ancient methods and tools began at the Historic Indian Agency House in 2021. Adults and teens - accompanied by an adult - may help continue this pursuit with three dugout canoe workshops in September. Admission is free. Participants may stay for the whole burn or drop. Attendees may choose to help with the burning and scraping process or simply watch. The workshops will be held from 5-7 pm, Fridays, Sept. 1, 8, and 22 at 1490 Agency House Road, Portage.