The Wisconsin Department of Transportation will host a public involvement meeting to discuss improvements at Highway 151 and Hwy. C intersection in the town of Trenton, Dodge County from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19 with a short presentation at 5 p.m., at town of Trenton Town Hall, N10584 Jersey Road, Fox Lake. The objective of this meeting is to familiarize the public with the purpose and need for the project and to obtain input on the proposed improvements.

This project is an intersection improvement project to increase safety. Work includes reconstruction of the current intersection layout to a Restricted Crossing U-Turn. Hwy. 151 will remain open for the duration of construction under temporary lane closures. Construction is scheduled for 2025.

Adjacent property owners are encouraged to attend the meeting. If unable to attend or for more information contact WisDOT Project Manager Matt Lamb at 608-246-5638, matthew.lamb@dot.wi.gov. Written comments can be mailed to Matt Lamb, 2101 Wright St., Madison, WI 53704.

Citizens who are deaf or hard of hearing and require an interpreter may request one by contacting Matt Lamb at least three working days prior to the meeting.