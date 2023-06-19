DONATIONS COLLECTED FOR PANTRY AT JUNE 27 CONCERT
Three celebrity judges will face the challenging task of choosing the top entries in Baraboo’s Big Top Parade on June 24. Restaurateur Craig C…
Moo-Day Brunch set for Saturday, June 17
The Big Top Parade will return to the streets of downtown Baraboo on June 24, highlighted one last time by Circus World’s elephants.
The Spring Green Arts & Crafts Fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 24 and 25, on Jefferson …
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation will host a public involvement meeting from 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, June 28 at Theresa Town Hall, N8679…