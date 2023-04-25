Dodgeland student represented at SkillsUSA

JUNEAU — Danielle Casperson, a junior at Dodgeland High School, has a passion for red blazers.

The red SkillsUSA blazer she wears goes hand-in-hand with her determination, tenacity and drive for excellence, along with her strong belief in SkillsUSA.

She came to Dodgeland her sophomore year, joined the SkillsUSA Chapter and was voted in as parliamentarian. Her deep conviction on how SkillsUSA helps students prepare for their futures extended to running for a state officer position in 2022. This school year, she has taken on a variety of duties as a State SkillsUSA officer and reporter and her second year as parliamentarian in the Dodgeland Chapter.

She will represent the State SkillsUSA Association and Dodgeland High School at the WI State SkillsUSA Leadership and Skills Conference today and Wednesday at the Alliant Center in Madison.

She will also run for the position of state president.

Also attending the 50th annual State SkillsUSA Conference is a group of Dodgeland High School SkillsUSA members competing in events planned and run by industry representatives and partners that align to standards for entry-level workers. Members participating in various competitions and events are Luis Galvan-Ramirez, Electronics Technology; Team of Isabella Albert, Conner Wolter and Lisa Perez, Promotional Bulletin Board; Kyler Davidson, Job Interview; Lucas Robarge, Advertising Design; Ryan Romero, Architectural Design; Vincent Klecker, Job Demonstration; Danielle Casperson, State Pin Design; Lucas Patenaude and Cole Schmidt, Voting Delegates.