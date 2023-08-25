The Wisconsin Law Enforcement Accreditation Group, Inc. presented the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office with its Certificate of Accreditation at the Aug. 21 board meeting.

The Community Oriented Policing Service (COPS) branch of the United States Department of Justice recognizes law enforcement agency accreditation as a self-initiated process of adopting and maintaining standardized policies and procedures. To obtain accreditation, a law enforcement agency must work with a state or national accreditation body to develop and adopt a specific set of operational standards and maintain compliance during the accreditation period.

In 2021, the sheriff determined that the sheriff’s office was at a point in which it was ready to seek accreditation which demands that an agency meet 262 applicable standards. A grant opportunity became available and was applied for by the sheriff’s office, bringing $75,000 to the agency to go through the rigorous preparation and evaluation process. In spring 2023, the sheriff’s office completed its preparation process, which normally takes agencies three years to complete.

In March, an onsite assessment took place and the assessment team recommended accreditation.

On June 19, the WILEAG board approved the accreditation of the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and was presented with the Certificate of Accreditation on Aug. 21.

The DCSO accreditation is valid for three years and follow-up assessments will continue every three years.

For more information, contact Sheriff Dale Schmidt.

