The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources will provide free well water testing for nitrate July 18-20 at Farm Technology Days, on the grounds of the Badger Steam and Gas Engine Club, S3347 Sand Road, Baraboo.

Nitrate is the most common health-related contaminant found in Wisconsin’s groundwater. The DNR will offer free on-the-spot screening, and results will be available in only a few minutes. Those interested should bring one cup of well water in any clean container to booth 719 and look for the DNR's Drinking Water and Groundwater Program table.

DNR staff will be on hand to answer questions and may recommend additional testing if elevated nitrate levels are detected.

Staff will also be available to answer questions about the American Rescue Plan Act well grant programs, that provide funding to eligible landowners, renters or Wisconsin business owners to replace, reconstruct or treat contaminated private water supplies and to fill and seal unused wells. If eligible, well owners could receive up to $16,000.