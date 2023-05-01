The Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles now offers the new Ice Age Trail license plate on its website at wisconsindmv.gov/specialplates.

Through the annual $25 tax-deductible contribution to the Ice Age Trail Alliance, a non-profit organization, this plate supports conservation, maintenance, and promotion of the Ice Age National Scenic Trail in Wisconsin. The trail is a 1,200-mile footpath located entirely within Wisconsin. The new full-color plate design sports the iconic Ice Age Trail mastodon.

The fees for the Ice Age Trail special license plate include a $25 contribution to the Ice Age Trail Alliance which may be tax deductible; a one-time $15 issuance fee; plates may be personalized for an additional $15 fee each year; the regular vehicle registration fee which may include wheel tax, if applicable.

Ice Age Trail license plates must be ordered online or by mail. Plates are mailed to the customer.