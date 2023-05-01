The Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles now offers the new Ice Age Trail license plate on its website at wisconsindmv.gov/specialplates.
Through the annual $25 tax-deductible contribution to the Ice Age Trail Alliance, a non-profit organization, this plate supports conservation, maintenance, and promotion of the Ice Age National Scenic Trail in Wisconsin. The trail is a 1,200-mile footpath located entirely within Wisconsin. The new full-color plate design sports the iconic Ice Age Trail mastodon.
The fees for the Ice Age Trail special license plate include a $25 contribution to the Ice Age Trail Alliance which may be tax deductible; a one-time $15 issuance fee; plates may be personalized for an additional $15 fee each year; the regular vehicle registration fee which may include wheel tax, if applicable.
People are also reading…
Ice Age Trail license plates must be ordered online or by mail. Plates are mailed to the customer.