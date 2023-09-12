The Dodge County Concert Association 2023-2024 season begins Friday, Sept. 22 with DIVAS3 in the Beaver Dam High School auditorium, 500 Gould St. Three female singers with powerhouse voices sing the biggest hits of the greatest divas in music history spanning four decades, 1960s to 1990s, with hits by Aretha Franklin, Carole King, Celine Dion, Whitney Houston, Cher, Dolly Parton, Donna Summer, ABBA and more.

The Las Vegas-starring divas successfully find the balance of honoring the iconic hits of the great divas without being a karaoke or impersonation show.

Doors open at 7 p.m. with seating beginning at 7:30 p.m. for this 8 p.m. performance. Gift card drawing for members at 7:55 p.m. Admission is with season ticket only. For more information, call Rodney Binder at 920-219-9523.