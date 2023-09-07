COLUMBUS — The Wisconsin Historical Society is touring a new travelling display, “We Stand on their Shoulders,” which celebrates the history of Wisconsin women and voting. The banner exhibit will be on display from Sept. 8-Oct. 6 at Columbus Public Library, 223 W. James St., Columbus. The WHS also provided information for program suggestions, school resources, reading lists and local and national information.

“The year 2020, marks one hundred years since some women were granted the right to vote,” said Jenny Kalvaitis, coordinator of Secondary Education at the Wisconsin Historical Society. “But what a lot of people may not realize is that Wisconsin was the first state to ratify the 19th Amendment and pass a statewide Equal Rights Amendment.”

“We Stand on their Shoulders: A History of Wisconsin Women and Voting” explores women’s suffrage and leadership after the ratification of the 19th Amendment. The 19th Amendment laid the groundwork to enfranchise women but did not extend voting rights to all. A series of additional legislation between 1920 and 1982 broadened opportunities for women of all races to vote. This exhibit explores the landmark legislation, political advancements of women from 1919-1982, and the continuing conversation surrounding voting rights.

The library will host a reception to welcome the display at 6 p.m. today. Sparkling cider and appetizers will be served. Additionally, the League of Women Voters will have a voter registration table available for the duration of the event for anyone who would like to register to vote. All are welcome.

For more information about the travelling exhibit visit wisconsinhistory.org/suffrageexhibit.