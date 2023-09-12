Treemanisha Stewart, health officer/director of Public Health Sauk County, has been recognized as one of the 40 Under 40 in Public Health on Sept. 7 by the de Beaumont Foundation after reviewing nominations from hundreds of leaders in public health.

“The professionals chosen for the 40 Under 40 in Public Health Class of 2023 demonstrate the determination, commitment, innovation, and resilience of the public health field,” said Brian Castrucci, president and CEO of the de Beaumont Foundation. “Their work is strengthening communities and improving lives, and I look forward to following their careers and learning from them.”