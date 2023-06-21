SUN PRAIRIE — A vision for better health and wellness six years ago continues to advance for the Cambria-Friesland community.

The Cambria-Friesland Fitness Center, with support from local businesses and the community, has transformed from a weight room with outdated equipment in 2017 to a fitness center when Didion provided a $50,000 donation for renovations and upgrades in April 2018 and another $3,000 on May 24.

“The initial $50,000 investment from Didion helped us modernize and create a safe environment,” said Wyatt Tramburg, Cambria-Friesland principal/school counselor and fitness center supervisor. “The list of what we were able to do with that money is long. It includes updated flooring, squat racks, multiple weight stack machines, and a four-way cable machine. The new cardio equipment consists of treadmills, ellipticals, and bikes that offer streaming music, and televisions. We were also able to upgrade lighting and create a secure entrance for members.”

The latest Didion donation combined with a contribution from the Cambria-Friesland Booster Club, allows the center to purchase more rubber-coated weights, a hip sled/leg press machine, a pec fly/reverse delt machine, and replenish their fitness bands and safety clips.

Coaches, student athletes and the community use the fitness center and physical education teachers educate students on lifelong health and wellness skills. “Nearly 300 people from the community – not including student-athletes – call themselves Cambria-Friesland Fitness Center members and the number keeps growing,” said Tramburg.

They plan to continue to cycle out older equipment for newer equipment and hope to offer group classes in the evenings if funding allows.