The fifth annual Chris’s Crew Diabetes Fundraiser will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 17 at Fairfield Hills Golf Course, S3308 Fox Hill Road, Baraboo.

The fundraiser is open to the public with raffles, silent auction, cork pulls, and food throughout the day. Drawings for the raffle will at 4 p.m., no need to be present to win.

The Gable family started the fundraiser in honor of the son/brother, Chris Gable, who passed away in 2014, due to complications from diabetes. He was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes at 17 and lost his battle at 38.

Donations will help support the local Diabetes Education program, through the SSM Health St. Clare Foundation in Baraboo. Patients have been provided with diabetic cookbooks, educational brochures, portion containers, and more; supplies have been given to patients with financial situations that make purchasing these items difficult; Continuous Glucose Monitors have been purchased for several patients with severe hypoglycemia unawareness, those that can’t “feel” when their blood sugars are dropping; and the Fun ‘n Fit Program for nearly 500 third-graders from Baraboo and Wisconsin Dells.

Cash donations, raffles, hole sponsorships are ways to help raise the goal of $15,000.

For more information, call Mike at 651-238-3836; to donate items for the raffle or silent auction, text or call Charlene Gable at 608-469-7455; to register for golf, text or call Tina at 608-469-7275.