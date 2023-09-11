On Sunday, Devil’s Lake State Park will host Race Day Event’s Devil’s Challenge Triathlon from 8 -11:30 a.m.. It is the final event in the Wisconsin Tri Series. Expect about 650 bikers to be racing until 11:30 a.m. Course map available online. Roads will not be closed, so extra caution on the roadways is appreciated. Course marshals and race-in-progress signs throughout the course provided for the safety of participants and the community. For more information, visit https://racedayevents.com.