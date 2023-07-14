Mile Bluff Medical Center welcomes back Agnieszka Dendura, doctor of nursing practice, providing same-day care services at Mile Bluff Clinic in Mauston.
Same-day care appointments are ideal when medical concerns or illnesses arise and patients are not able to see their regular provider. “Things come up all the time in health care, and we cannot plan when to get sick,” said Dendura. “When this happens, I know patients often try to get in to see their primary care provider, but if they are not able to, that is why I am here.”
To make a same-day care appointment, call Mile Bluff Clinic at 608-847-5000. To learn more about the Mile Bluff health care team, visit milebluff.com.